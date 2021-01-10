A multi-faceted persona that she is, Kalki Koechlin always delights! An unconventional body of work compliments an equally alluring and atypical fashion arsenal off-screen. Born in Pondicherry, the drama graduate from University of London rose from the theatre background to make her screen debut as Chanda in the drama Dev.D in 2009. This strong experimental streak reflects well into her style moments that are defined by a strong grasping of vibe of the occasion. She flits from clean cuts to anti-fits as she does from solid hues to quirky prints. Her style is a far cry from trends and vogues but dictated by comfort. She adds on a generous dash of natural glam, with a new short hairdo adding oodles of sass to her already burgeoning chicness. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of her recent style moments.

All through her maternity with daughter Sappho, Kalki crafted an exceptional style play, playing with cuts, hues and silhouettes. she finds her style solace in the styling precisions of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When. Here's a closer look at her style. Kalki Koechlin Learns to Play Lullabies on Ukulele as a Part of Her Mummy-Prep, Shares an Adorable Picture Flaunting Her Baby Bump.

For the Tara Sharma show, Kalki wore a striped shimmery Sameer Madan comfy dress with front slit. Red pumps, bold glam and textured waves completed her look.

Kalki Koechlin Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Sabyasachi paisley printed ensemble was teamed with chunky jewellery by Sangeeta Boochra, defined eyes, red lips and pulled back hair.

Kalki Koechlin Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Gucci suit was teamed up with a quirky spiffed up hairdo, nude glam and pumps.

Kalki Koechlin Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pink tulle tiered gown by H&M Conscious was paired off strappy heels, bold glam and textured hair.

Kalki Koechlin Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Fatima Shaikh lemon toned ensemble was paired off with dewy glam and pulled back hair. Mommy Kalki Koechlin Sings the Bengali Lullaby ‘Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi’ to Baby Sappho and We Are All Hearts for It.

Kalki Koechlin Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Giving us a fine glimpse of the workings of a sartorial mind all whilst being a stylist's delight, Kalki keeps us hooked to her shenanigans. Here's wishing a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

