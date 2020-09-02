Kalki Koechlin turns the cover girl for Cosmopolitan India's September issue and we're drooling already. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress coordinated with her team of stylists via Facetime for this amazing photoshoot and we are all hearts for it. Dishing out some serious style goals. Kalki was able to woo our hearts while setting our Instagram feed on fire, one picture at a time. This yummy mummy of B-town prefered her styling to be a lot casual and less dramatic as against the usual notion of a magazine photoshoot. Keeping 'mix-n-match' in mind, she was able to turn up the heat while leaving us gasping for breath. Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Style on the Cover of Grazia India Magazine's December Issue (View Pics).

Kalki's unusual fashion choices in the shoot get our biggest nod of approval. We loved the way she has collaborated with her stylist duo - Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar for her new set of pictures and pitch in an idea that looked marvellous, simple and trendy. Kalki's wardrobe deserves a round of applause and she warrants special mention for nailing these outfits to the hilt. With her prominent red lips, simple eye makeup and hair tied in a sleek bun, Koechlin is setting some fashion goals that are easy to match and simple to imitate. Mommy Kalki Koechlin Sings the Bengali Lullaby ‘Ghum Parani Mashi Pishi’ to Baby Sappho and We Are All Hearts for It (Watch Video).

Kalki Koechlin for Cosmopolitan India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kalki's been busy with her newborn these days. The actress welcomed her baby girl, Sappho on February 7, 2020, and has been alloting all her time to pampering her ever since. While the mother in her continues to impress us, we let the fashionista take the spotlight this time.

