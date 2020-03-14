Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Mouni Roy take City by Storm with their Fashion Outings this Week (View Pics)

Best Dressed of the week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tangerine pants, colourful bottoms and tulips skirts - these were the prime factors that helped Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Mouni Roy find a place in our best-dressed list this week. With the onset of the summer season in the country, you can expect our beloved celebs to sashay in style in their summer wardrobe. From cutesy dresses to feel-good fabrics, it's the best time of the year who encourage the fashionista within you. Joining the gorgeous ladies of B-town in our coveted list this week is another popular name, Jacqueline Fernandez whose festive outing was on point. It's time to elaborate on all of 'em. Radhika Madan Lends Us the Chicest Way to Pair an Oversized Shirt With Vintage Denim for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena's nautical stripes and tangerine pants is the perfect summer wardrobe we were craving for. The colours are perfect for this season and its fuss-free design makes it apt for the weather. And when you have Kareena Kapoor Khan's validation to it, what else do you need?

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan's colourful sharara from the house of Sukriti & Aakriti boggled our minds and how! The outfit is perfect for the upcoming festive season in the country and the perfect balance in its colour palette makes it delightful for your eyes. There's an off-white, slightly embellished kurta to cut down and neutralize the effect of its loud sharara.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline's Holi outfit was on point though we hated the idea of spoiling it by colours. And why just holi? You can even pick this ethnic design for your best friend's sangeet party if you are determined enough to make heads turn. Jacqueline Fernandez Is Living It Up in Some Sunshine, Polka Dots and a Generous Dollop of Sass!

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy's satin separates looked uber hot and we loved the way this Naagin actress aced it so beautifully. With a black bralette paired with a grey satin tulip skirt and matching jacket, Mouni was definitely able to grab eyeballs.