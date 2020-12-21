Karishma Tanna! One of the television's most stunning actresses to have debuted from the K serial deluge, she is known for her roles in Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Qayamat Ki Raat. Also a model and anchor, Karishma has also appeared in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha (2008), Nach Baliye (2015), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2016) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020). Following a debut in 2006, it was Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju that catapulted her to further fame. A delight on-screen and off-screen as well, on the fashion front, Karishma never fails to stir up a storm. Blessed with a lithe and svelte frame, Karishma goes on to tick off one brilliant style after another through her fine fashion repertoire. Whether it’s a simple ethnic ensemble, an intricately embroidered saree, or a new-ethnic ensemble, Karishma goes on to tap the desi vibe with oodles of chicness. For all-encompassing ethnic wardrobe goals, Karishma is your go-to girl. Karishma turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her chicest ethnic moments.

Perennially dressed to stun, her lithe frame, classic cute looks aid her varied vibes, notching up the ante with a brilliant beauty game in tow. Here's a closer look at her ethnic style moments. Karishma Tanna Has That Classy Chic and Timelessly Elegant Pink Mood Going On!

Karishma draped a saree with a sleeveless bird printed blouse. Silver accessories featuring chunky bangles, jhumka and subtle glam with a low bun completed her look.

Karishma Tanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A jacket style Chanderi silk kurta with palazzo in rani pink by Gopi Vaid was complimented with an organza dupatta. Statement earrings, textured hair and minimal makeup with a pair of beige juttis completed her look.

Karishma Tanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Vvani by Vani Vats black-gold saree was teamed with jewellery by Anmol, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Karishma Tanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pink shimmery Dolly J Studio ensemble was paired off with strappy heels, a potli bag, statement earrings and a low ponytail.

Karishma Tanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pink Vvani by Vani Vats lehenga was paired off with a potli bag, contrasting green-toned jewellery, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Karishma Tanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A saree by Udd Stories, black blouse was paired off with silver oxidized jewellery by Silver Streak, wavy hair, smudged eyes and pink lips.

Karishma Tanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A blue saree by Aroka was paired off with a sleeveless blouse, a wrist cuff, statement earrings, a low ponytail and subtle makeup. Karishma Tanna Is Kaftan Chic, Her Lazy Chic Style Can Easily Be Yours!

Karishma Tanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Classy, chic and cheerful, Karishma's nuanced ethnic styles are delightful. Here's wishing Karishma Tanna a fabulous and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).