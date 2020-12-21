Karishma Tanna! One of the television's most stunning actresses to have debuted from the K serial deluge, she is known for her roles in Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Qayamat Ki Raat. Also a model and anchor, Karishma has also appeared in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha (2008), Nach Baliye (2015), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2016) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020). Following a debut in 2006, it was Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju that catapulted her to further fame. A delight on-screen and off-screen as well, on the fashion front, Karishma never fails to stir up a storm. Blessed with a lithe and svelte frame, Karishma goes on to tick off one brilliant style after another through her fine fashion repertoire. Whether it’s a simple ethnic ensemble, an intricately embroidered saree, or a new-ethnic ensemble, Karishma goes on to tap the desi vibe with oodles of chicness. For all-encompassing ethnic wardrobe goals, Karishma is your go-to girl. Karishma turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her chicest ethnic moments.
Perennially dressed to stun, her lithe frame, classic cute looks aid her varied vibes, notching up the ante with a brilliant beauty game in tow. Here's a closer look at her ethnic style moments. Karishma Tanna Has That Classy Chic and Timelessly Elegant Pink Mood Going On!
Karishma draped a saree with a sleeveless bird printed blouse. Silver accessories featuring chunky bangles, jhumka and subtle glam with a low bun completed her look.
A jacket style Chanderi silk kurta with palazzo in rani pink by Gopi Vaid was complimented with an organza dupatta. Statement earrings, textured hair and minimal makeup with a pair of beige juttis completed her look.
A Vvani by Vani Vats black-gold saree was teamed with jewellery by Anmol, sleek hair and subtle glam.
A pink shimmery Dolly J Studio ensemble was paired off with strappy heels, a potli bag, statement earrings and a low ponytail.
A pink Vvani by Vani Vats lehenga was paired off with a potli bag, contrasting green-toned jewellery, wavy hair and subtle makeup.
A saree by Udd Stories, black blouse was paired off with silver oxidized jewellery by Silver Streak, wavy hair, smudged eyes and pink lips.
A blue saree by Aroka was paired off with a sleeveless blouse, a wrist cuff, statement earrings, a low ponytail and subtle makeup. Karishma Tanna Is Kaftan Chic, Her Lazy Chic Style Can Easily Be Yours!
Classy, chic and cheerful, Karishma's nuanced ethnic styles are delightful. Here's wishing Karishma Tanna a fabulous and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.
