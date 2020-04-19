Kate Hudson Birthday Special: Elegance With a Dash of Daring is her Style Mantra (View Pics)

Kate Hudson Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Hudson's red carpet appearances are as delightful as her real-life persona. She's always so peppy and someone who believes in enjoying every moment. And the same traits are often replicated on the red carpet where she struts in style like no one else. The Bride Wars actress' fashion appearances often go hand in hand with her cheerful personality and her experience of all these years has surely helped her in a big and delightful way. From jumpsuits to ballroom gowns, Hudson prefers having a variety in her silhouettes and she usually ends up nailing all of them. Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Her Kids Rani Rose, Bingham Hawn Bellamy and Ryder Robinson Together.

While her attempts are so effortless, the final outcome is always so classic. A red carpet darling, Hudson has few personal favourites. Her stylist was once quoted saying, "Dresses with deep-v’s, high-waisted wide-leg pants, body-con dresses—I call them the ‘K. Hud classics’ because I know if they’re on the rack she’s going to love it." But that doesn't stop her from surprising us every now and then. As the pretty lady gears up to celebrate her birthday, we pick seven of her phenomenal red carpet outings to date. Have a look. Vanity Fair Oscar Party Pictures: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and Others with Remarkable Outings from the Night.

Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Hudson in Alexander McQueen

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Hudson in Michael Kors

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Hudson in Naeem Khan

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Hudson in Vivienne Westwood

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Hudson in Monique Lhuillier

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Hudson in Versace

Kate Hudson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate has a natural inclination for anything and everything that's gorgeous. She never prefers being trendy but trusts conventional choices. We hope she has an equally fabulous year ahead and that she continues making our jaw-drop. Happy Birthday, Kate!