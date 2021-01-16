One of the few supermodels from the 90s who's active in the Hollywood circuit even today, Kate Moss, celebrates her birthday today. An icon in herself, Moss was quite popular in the late 90s and was gained recognition post her campaign with Calvin Klein. She belonged to the end of the 'supermodel era' but her stint with the fashion world goes on even today. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Moss and her red carpet shenanigans are the ones to look out for. Naomi Campbell Adores Gigi and Bella Hadid! British Supermodel Makes Interesting Revelation in Grazia Magazine.

Kate Moss is a red carpet darling, affectionately wooing our hearts with her stellar appearances. From her red daring gown to the way she weaves magic with her LBD, Moss doesn't need a way to rule our hearts. Her style file has been incredible and her appearances have always been stellar. With chic, smart and ravishing choices, Kate has always been a winner in the fashion department and she seldom disappoints. As the former supermodel gets ready to celebrate her birthday, we take a look at some of her best fashion appearances. Join us while we admire her! Naomi Campbell Birthday Special: A Supermodel Then, a Fashion Maverick Now (View Pics).

Kate Moss' fashion history has been impressive. While she always set the ramp on fire, she had a similar obsession when it came to the streets! She strutted in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. We hope the coming year brings in tons of luck and happiness to her! Happy Birthday, Kate, keep slaying!

