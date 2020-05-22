Naomi Campbell Birthday Special: A Supermodel Then, a Fashion Maverick Now (View Pics)

Naomi Campbell Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Naomi Campbell wasn't modelling for your favourite brands like Versace, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana and others, she was busy strutting on the streets in their collections. It's been 30 years since the supermodel started ruling our hearts and yet, it only seems like yesterday. While Campbell often returns to the runway and her ramp walk is still so mesmerizing, we thought about highlighting her red carpet affair for a change. Over the years, she has positioned herself as a fashion marvel who never disappoints. And it's time we honour her mastery. Naomi Campbell Reveals She Eats Just One Meal a Day, Says ‘Lunch Is My Dinner’.

Naomi has certainly cemented her place in fashion history and with her numerous ravishing appearances, she has always been a sight for sore eyes. She was also the first black model to feature on the cover of British Vogue, in August of 1988 and that continues to be a milestone in her career. Her infallible self refutes to stick to norms or restrict herself to any boundaries. Her fashion choices often emulate her strong and charming persona. She believes in going an extra mile if she knows that's going to fetch her an amazing result and very often, it does. Naomi Campbell Spotted Wearing a Packed Hazmat Suit Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak.

As the supermodel gears up to celebrate her big birthday, we reminisce some of her brilliant fashion outings from the recent past that are worthy of your attention. Have a look...

Naomi Campbell Casting a Black Spell on Us

Who's Hotter - Naomi or Her Outfit?

NYC Nights 🌙❤️

Dresses with Ruffles Are Our Personal Favourite

Who's the Hottest Girl in the World? Naomi!

Some Sheer and Lots of Sizzle

Naomi believes in enjoying her clothes and the entire process. She dresses up aptly for the occasion and ensures that her attempt is a head-turner. "It didn’t matter if you were just going to dinner—enjoy your clothes, enjoy your accessories, enjoy your hair," she once said and that's the mantra she lives by. Here's raising a toast to an icon and her fashion-loving spirit. Happy Birthday, Naomi!