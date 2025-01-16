January 16, 2025, Special Days: The fourth and last day of Pongal, Kaanum Pongal, falls on Thursday. It is a day to thank family, ancestors, and castles and is highly auspicious for marriage prospects. National Startup Day in India is also celebrated on January 16 and is observed to honour the entrepreneurial spirit that powers India's innovation economy. One of the biggest birthday celebrations also takes place on the day and it is of BLACKPINK's Jennie, who is one of the four members of the highly popular K-pop girl group. Then there are other birthdays like Vijay Sethupathi and Sidharth Malhotra, big Indian movie stars. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 16, 2025 (Thursday)

Kaanum Pongal National Startup Day Book Publishers Day National Religious Freedom Day National Nothing Day International Hot and Spicy Food Day National Quinoa Day National Boston Day Women’s Healthy Weight Day 2025

Famous January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jennie Vijay Sethupathi Aaliyah Sidharth Malhotra Lin-Manuel Miranda Kate Moss FKA Twigs John Carpenter Nicklas Bendtner Ruby Rube Roy Jones Jr. Roopesh Kumar (1946-1995) P. Nayyar (1926-2007) Kamini Kaushal Kabir Bedi

January 15, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).