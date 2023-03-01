Orange is the new black, right? Well, that's what our Bollywood beauties are trying to say really. While orange is not the colour of the season, it's still impactful in our minds and wardrobes of course. From cutesy mini dresses to midis, the orange can be seen in almost any design and every silhouette available on the block. And with summer fast approaching, it's time we go hunting for bright shades that we would be willing to flaunt this season. Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra's Polka Dot Sarees That We're Eyeing!

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, Bollywood beauties have attempted and nailed several such designs in different shades of orange. The colour is apt for the summer season and suits almost every skin tone. So, we don't see why anyone would hesitate to invest in this shade. The colour has been popular for quite a few years and its popularity is not going to fade anytime soon. So, without wasting any more time, let's check out some of our favourite orange colour outfits! Kriti Sanon's Sling Bag Collection is For Girls Who Love Luxury!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

