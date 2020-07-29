Kirti Kulhari charmed her way into our hearts with Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). But her role as Anjana Menon in Amazon Prime Original Four More Shots Please! catapulted her to fame. Alongside this fine acting landscape, Kirti channels a chic style play that's in sync with contemporary and traditionalist sensibilities in equal measures. Understated elegance is the thriving vibe of her style. Kirti notches up the ante with a flawless beauty game and a short hairstyle that compliments her radiance. All this and much more has been credited as Top Notch by the magazine FitLook for its July issue. Gorgeous and glamorous, Kirti's smoulders and how on the cover!

The photoshoot was lensed by Taras Taraporvala, styled by Divyak D'Souza and glam helmed by Mitesh Rajani. Here's a closer look at Kirti's style. Wow! Kirti Kulhari Repurposed Her Award Night Crisp Pantsuit Style for Women Fitness Magazine This Month!

Kirti Kulhari - Silver Linings

A silver-grey shimmery cami dress with a plunging neckline was teamed with a nude glam and pseudo wet pulled back hairdo. Kirti Kulhari, Gorgeous and Glowing as a Demure Bride for Cultured Wedding Magazine’s Quarantine Issue This Month!

On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film features Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation.

