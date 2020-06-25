Kirti Kulhari may have debuted with Khichdi The Movie and but she quickly threw us one curveball after another with Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jal and Indu Sarkar. But the 2019 Amazon Prime Original series of Four More Shots Please! was what catapulted Kirti to newer realms of recognition. Essaying the role of the feisty single mother, Anjana Menon, Kirti also garnered accolades for her strong sense of on-screen style. Off-screen too, Kirti keeps the temperament going with her fiercely feminine and languid styles. Pantsuits, contemporary sarees, traditional ethnic ensembles and quirky designs all make appearances in her arsenal. Blessed with a petite frame and a flawless complexion, Kirti delights! She turned into a demure bride for the magazine Wedding Cultured in their quarantine issue this month. Looking nothing less than resplendent, Kirti flaunts a blush pink lehenga with mirror work and opulent jewellery, aided by a glowy, glossy glam.

The photoshoot was styled by Pranita Shetty with glam helmed by Elisha Bhambani and Sam Ali. Lensed by Rahul Jhangiani, here's a closer look at the cover shot at Mandarin Studios. Kirti Kulhari Is Tres Chic, Warm as a Cinnamon in This Fun Photoshoot!

Kirti Kulhari - Gorgeous and Glowy

A blush pink organza lehenga featuring traditional mirror work, zardozi and sequins were teamed with a gold and kundan work mang tika. Textured waves, subtle makeup of accentuated eyes, pink lips and highlighted cheekbones completed her look. Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Subdued Glamour, Flawless Beauty and Oodles of Spunk, Her Versatile Fashion Arsenal Is a Masterclass in Keeping It Slick and Sleek!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari) on Jun 6, 2020 at 6:39am PDT

On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film features Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).