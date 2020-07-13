Kirti Kulhari! The girl who shined on the silver screen with a slew of unconventional roles in Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jal and Indu Sarkar channelled the same blazing temperament on the OTT platform with Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! and Netflix's Bard Of Blood. Parallelly enough, Kirti has carved an unconventional arsenal on the fashion front; one that is minimalist, chic and accented her smart cropped hairstyle to the T. A versatile style bag in tow, Kirti dabbles into crisp and easy laid back styles with a distinct hint of bohemia. Furthermore, a careful beauty regimen sees her pull off a myriad of beautiful styles. With the ongoing lockdown halting the regular chaos of hectic magazine photoshoots and BTS shenanigans, the creativity of repurposing old photoshoot images is the newest go-to. Kirti repurposed her pantsuit vibe from the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 for the Women Fitness magazine this month. Helmed as the star of the month, Kirti gets candid about films, web-series, favourite foods and fitness regimen.

The photoshoot was styled by Aastha Sharma with glam helmed by Anuradha Raman and lensed by Shweta Mazumdar. Here's a closer look at her new cover and the throwback vibe. Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Subdued Glamour, Flawless Beauty and Oodles of Spunk, Her Versatile Fashion Arsenal Is a Masterclass in Keeping It Slick and Sleek!

Kirti Kulhari - Pantsuit Chic

Kirti stunned in a monochrome AOC pantsuit with a Hunke Moller bralette, jewellery from Anmol and Kaj, black pumps by Christian Louboutin. Textured side-parted hair and subtle glam upped the look. Kirti Kulhari, Gorgeous and Glowing as a Demure Bride for Cultured Wedding Magazine’s Quarantine Issue This Month!

The cover shows a close up of Kirti's monochrome style. Here's how.

Kirti Kulhari in AOC Pantsuit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film features Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation.

