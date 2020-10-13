Kylie Jenner's back to updating her social media feed on a daily basis. The makeup mogul who briefly disappeared from her Instagram space for a couple of days is out there flaunting her new fashion outings, one outfit at a time. From the shimmery peach dress to recent monochrome outfit, Kylie's fashion extravaganza is a delight for one's eyes and she surely knows how to stir up a stylish storm on social media. For someone who features in the Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities, Jenner's lavish lifestyle is a testament to her designer wardrobe and her recent outing is just a mere leaf out of it. Kylie Jenner Dishing Out Some 'Red' Hot Fashion Goals in her Black Crop Top and Faux Leather Pants (View Pics).

Kylie took to her Instagram account to share a picture in an all-brown life and boy, did she look like million bucks! She paired her halter top with brown faux leather pants, matching jacket and pumps. Kylie further accessorised her look with a matching colour handbag, nude lips, manicured nails and hair tied in a high ponytail. She did exude all the oomph through her fashion outing and we are busy lifting our jaws up. Yo or Hell No! Kylie Jenner in Maison Margiela and Chanel for Another Mirror Selfie.

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie's one too many social media uploads make her a popular celebrity name. She rose to prominence after featuring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the reality show will finally bid adieu to its viewers after 17 long seasons. We'll definitely miss Kylie and all the Kardashian-Jenner banter but whoever said she's going away from us? She's right there on Instagram, pushing pictures and keeping us updated about all major happenings.

