Los Angeles, August 11: Reality star Kylie Jenner had a terrific birthday celebration with her special ones. She rang in her 28th birthday with a special dinner organised by her sister Kendall Jenner, and close pal Hailey Bieber among the friends and family attending. Kylie posted photos of the elegant set-up on her Instagram Stories, including an image of a long dining table for guests set on a gravel path in the front lawn and a close-up shot of the tablescape featuring red and white flowers, lit candles, raspberries and tomatoes in the center and red floral-painted plates and napkins, reports ‘People’ magazine. Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Heading for a Breakup After Two Years Together? Kylie’s Instagram Stories Hint at Heartbreak (View Post).

“I have the best sister @kendalljenner”, Kylie, who wore a black lace bardot top, wrote over the image. The Kardashians star also posted a photo of her huge raspberry and daisy-covered birthday cake, along with a video of herself blowing out her candles at the table while sitting beside pal Hailey, 28, who filmed the special moment. Meanwhile, organizer Kendall, 29, posted a photo of the tasty cuisine served at Kylie’s birthday dinner, prepared by Chef Khristianne U, which included frittata, olives, pitta bread and tomato and corn salad. Kylie Jenner Attends Indian Wells 2025 With Boyfriend Actor Timothee Chalamet and Supermodel Sister Kendall Jenner (Watch Video).

Kylie Jenner Turns 28

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karina (fanpage) (@mafiakylie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica (@kyliesnapchat)

As per ‘People’, earlier, Kylie posted photos of herself enjoying her birthday at home before getting ready for her birthday dinner. In one photo posted on her Instagram Stories, Kylie was seen sporting an IV drip as she held a plate of cheese toasties with ‘Happy Birthday Kylie!’ written on the side in ketchup. “Happy birthday to me”, Kylie wrote over the image. In another photo shared, Kylie sat outdoors embracing her daughter Stormi, 7, and another young girl as she was presented with another birthday cake. Stormi was also snapped admiring the cake, which was decorated with sprinkles and jelly beans. For her birthday on Sunday, Kylie received several birthday tributes from her sisters on social media.

