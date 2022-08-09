Very rarely will you see Mahesh Babu dressed up in his three-piece suits as the Telugu star loves his jeans and checkered shirts more than anything else. South stars, in particular, are very less fussy about their wardrobe and don't mind dressing up as commoners. Right from his airport appearances to awards ceremonies, Mahesh Babu tends to stick to his basic and yet look so charming. The Spyder actor, in fact, prefers comfort over luxury and that explains his humble wardrobe. Mahesh Babu Lauds Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Calls It ‘A New-Age Cult Classic’.

One look at Mahesh Babu's personal style and you're convinced that he likes his casual look. Why else will he not prefer changing his style anytime? For someone who's in the entertainment and glamour industry, Mahesh's personal style will make you wonder if that's even true. And while fashion critics may get upset with him, we definitely are not. In fact, we are supremely impressed with his attitude and how he doesn't let his stardom affect the way he presents himself. To take a further look at his unpretentious closet here's reminiscing some of his coolest and simplest fashion outings from the recent past. Mahesh Babu Pens The Sweetest Note For His Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni On Her 10th Birthday (View Pic).

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu!

