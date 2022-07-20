Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrates her 10th birthday today. On this special occasion, the Tollywood superstar shared a picture of his baby girl and penned the sweetest birthday note for her. He mentioned, “To the brightest star in my world.. Happy birthday”. Namrata Shirodkar And Sitara Ghattamaneni Are The Cutest Mother-Daughter Duo! See Photos From Their New York Diaries.

Sitara Ghattamaneni Turns 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

