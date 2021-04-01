Actress Mahhi Vij celebrates her birthday today (April 1). The stunning diva might have taken a break from the small screen but that has not stopped her from making a social media impression. She’s smart, a darling mother, a superb actress and also stylish. Over the years, she has created a niche of herself and fans love her for whatever she does. As Mahhi turns a year older today, we thought of taking you on a fashion tour that flashes her style sense. Her wardrobe is sassy, in vogue, fun and that’s one of the reasons why fans adore her. Jay Bhanushali Birthday Special: 7 Tik Tok Videos Of The Kayamath Actor And Wife Mahhi Vij That Are ROFL Worthy.

Well, her fashion is simple, yet out of the box and that’s what sets her apart. A scroll through her Instagram and we bet you’ll be amazed by her style. There’s shimmer, a little black dress, ethnic wear, western outfits and more. So, without further ado, let’s check out the b’dy girl’s best fashion moments from her gram. Mahhi Vij Birthday: 5 Times When The Laagi Tujhse Lagan Actress Clapped Back At Trolls Like A Boss Lady.

The Floral Majesty!

Beauty In Black!

Did Someone Ask For Drama?

Sexy in a Glittery LBD!

We Love Her ‘Soul’!

Gorgeous in Lavender!

Oh Boy!

The Palazzo Edition!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the wow styles from Mahhi’s Instagram that needs your attention ASAP. Meanwhile, the actress is quite active on social media and stays in touch with her fans almost every day. LatestLY wishes Mahhi Vij a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

