Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams celebrates her birthday on April 15. The English actress marked her acting debut in 2011 with the popular HBO series (GoT) and hasn't looked back ever since. While her friendship with Sophie Turner has warmed our hearts, we are also visibly impressed with her sartorial choices that are so damn right for her age. Maisie will celebrate her 26th birthday this year and her red carpet choices have always been mature but so much for someone in her early 20s.

Recently Maisie was in Mumbai attending the Dior show organised at the Gateway of India. She was certainly humbled by all the attention and warmth that she received and while she was busy with that, we were secretly reminiscing about her past red carpet appearances. From a cute pink midi dress to a bright yellow gown, Maisie has always surprised us with her fashion choices and we mean it in a good way, of course. We have personally bookmarked a few of her best red carpet looks and it's time we share them with y'all. So, here we go.

Bewitching in Black

Maisie Williams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ready for Prom

Maisie Williams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hotness!

Maisie Williams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who's That Girl?

Maisie Williams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Charming, Isn't It?

Maisie Williams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Maisie Williams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty Gal!

Maisie Williams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Maisie Williams.

