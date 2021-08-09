Malaika Arora is back to making some stunning appearances and the lady has thrilled us with her ethnic choice this time around. The Munni of Bollywood recently appeared on Bigg Boss to perform on its opening night and while she captivated us with her performance, we were also busy rooting for her new traditional avatar. Arora, who's a dear friend of Manish Malhotra and also a brand loyalist was seen strutting in style in one of his creations and boy, did she look like million bucks! Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

Malaika's stylist, Maneka Harisinghani picked a gold, heavily embellished saree from the house of Manish Malhotra for her favourite client. While the six yards was itself so heavy, she kept the rest of her styling extremely subtle. Malaika paired her outfit with a diamond choker sans any earrings. Bronzed cheeks, shimmery eyelids and brown lips completed her look further. She further left her hair open and exuded oodles of charm in her new outing. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Malaika Arora, Whose Arpita Mehta Outfit Will You Pick?

Malaika Arora in Manish Malhotra

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora is busy making the most of her career these days. Besides keeping herself fit and healthy, she's also working on her fitness studio in Bandra. On days when her yoga looks don't impress y'all, she ensures that her other appearances do the trick.

