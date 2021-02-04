We are back with our monthly or sometimes even weekly dose of fashion faceoffs. Bollywood is a small place to be and we aren't surprised when our beloved ladies turned up wearing similar outfits. Of course, the occasions are different but blame our memory to be so sharp. And there's nothing wrong in picking a similar design, is it? If Manish Malhotra's sequined sarees can be a hot favourite with our tinsel town ladies, the recent faceoff between Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora is also possible and commendable. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

To celebrate designer Arpita Mehta's 10 years in the industry, Arpita and Malaika took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures in her stunning ensembles. Ananya's blue leheriya ghagra was paired with an off-shoulder heavily embellished blouse. With no jewellery whatsoever, Panday allowed her outfit to do all the talking. She paired her outfit with light pink eyes, nude lips. curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and wavy hair to go with. Her sensuous expressions were enough to set the ball rolling and needless to say, she nailed her outfit to the hilt.

Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday

Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Malaika, you cannot teach her how to slay for that quality is already imbibed in her. Unlike Ananya, Malaika paired her blue lehenga with a usual choli with a spaghetti strap. With no jewellery and hair tied in a messy bun, Mala was able to radiate all the hot, glamorous vibes and we are stunned. Focussing more on highlighted cheeks and nude lips, she looked like a queen, eager to rule her kingdom. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

While there's no way we can pick a winner between these two, do you have a favourite? Do you think Malaika nailed it better than Ananya or is it the other way around? Tweet us your answers @latestly.

