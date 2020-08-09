Malaika Arora is back to slaying with her pictures and how! The fitness enthusiast Bollywood diva always makes sure that her every fashionable post is worth it. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the photo-shoots of the stars wearing designer attires were paused. However, as things are getting back to the 'new' normal, these stunning shoots are so happening. Malaika has finally posted snaps from such shoot and it is oh-so-stunningly blue! Malaika Arora Shares Some Insightful Beauty Tips for Skin Explaining the Benefits of Aloe Vera (Watch Video).

The 46-year-old hottie took to her Instagram profile to share the latest snaps. She has started shooting for the reality show, India's Best Dancer where she is one of the judges. For a recent episode, she went all blue with her OOTD by Amit Aggarwal. Malaika wore a latex blue full sleeved and turtle-necked top. This was paired with a shimmery blue and silver twisted skirt, and pointed silver heels. Her hair was kept poky straight-sleek and make up was full-on glamorous. Check out the snaps below.

Malaika Arora

Malaika has been posting inspiring posts of herself working out on daily basis. She also helms her own fitness center and gives a sneak peek of it occasionally to the fans. Well, now that Malla is back in the fashion game, look out for more such alluring pictures.

