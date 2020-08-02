Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has doled out some skincare tips she follows and shared it on social media with her fans and followers. Malaika took to her Instagram, and shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen talking about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself as her skin is very sensitive. Alongside the video, Malaika wrote: "Skin issue is something that almost everyone in the world resonates with irrespective of their age or gender. Some have dry skin, some have oily, some have acne prone skin and some have extremely sensitive skin like I do. I have to be extremely careful of what I put in my skin cos any wrong product can do more damage than benefit." Malaika Arora Reminisces About Her Childhood Days with Sister Amrita

Malaika said she swears by fresh aloe vera gel. She said: " A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh Aloe vera gel right from my very own home garden. Fresh Aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it. "Just cut one piece, slice it open and scoop up the gooey goodness from within and apply it evenly on ur face like a cooling mask. Rinse it with cold water after sometime and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth all day long." Malaika's sister Amrita Arora took to the comment section and wrote: "Needed this." Malaika Arora Shows the Right Way to Wear a COVID-19 Face Mask (View Post)

Check Out Malaika Arora's Beauty Tips For a Healthy Skin

She recently took to social media where she said that she takes being vegan very seriously, in a new post on social media. Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a short green ruffled dress. The actress described her look with funny hashtags like cabbage patch and patta gobi (cabbage).

