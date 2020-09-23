Malavika Mohanan bundled up critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. Having ventured into South Indian films, Malavika, a Malayali at heart, born and raised in Mumbai, she has experienced the best of both worlds. Also, a fashion cynosure, the media graduate's keen interest in fashion from an early age stemmed into an Indian ethnic fusion blog called The Scarlet Window, which in her own words was conceived owing to an eager desire to revive our native styles, and fuse it with the new-age trends to create wearable, contemporary Indian looks. Equally at ease, feeling beautiful in a simple cotton sari with a nice pair of jhumkas as she does in luxe ensembles, she pulls it all off with her lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses and an exceptional perception of fashion that renders her a much sought after showstopper for eminent fashion designers. She turns into a cover girl for the Just For Women (JFW) magazine this month. Malavika, a certified style cynosure and an advocate of sustainable fashion never skipping a chance to keep us looped on to her charismatic style. The cover has her flaunting a cotton ensemble with a beautifully braided hairdo and subtle glam highlighting her striking features.

The photoshoot has been lensed by Vaishnav Praveen, styled by Manisha Melwani with glam helmed by Niti Goenka and hair by Mike Desir. Here's a closer look at her style. Malavika Mohanan Dons a Bright Red Saree For Onam Instead Of Traditional Off White-Gold One and We're In Love With Her Experiment!

Malavika Mohanan - Cover Girl

A double-layered kurta with loose pants and a longline jacket was teamed up with a braided hairdo and a bronzed glam. Malavika Mohanan Lets Her Eyes Do All the Talking in her New Photoshoot Travel + Leisure India.

On the professional front, Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

