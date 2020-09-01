Malavika Mohanan has painted the Instagram feed red. The south actress probably had the brightest Onam celebration in the industry as she opted for an unique way to observe the occasion. Social media was already filled with beautiful pictures of ladies wearing white-and-gold sarees. However, Malavika ditched this customary tradition to play along with the shade of red in her Onam special photo-shoot. Mouni Roy Dolls Up In an All-White Anarkali On Onam 2020 and She Looks Gorgeous (View Pics).

The 27-year-old beauty was seen in a pretty bold red saree in this shoot that was done on a beach. She wore this red saree by Raw Mango that had intricate gold design and work on it. She paired this resplendent saree with a boat-necked blouse that had delicate silver-gold design weaved on it. She used gold earrings and chunky gold waist chain by Amrapali to amp up this look.

Malavika In Red

Divine Look

Alta Magic

Onam Special Look Completed!

To give it an old world charm, her hair was styled in a messy braid, decorated with a mogra string gold hair jewellery. As seen in a snap, she applied Alta on her feet and wore delicate pair of gold anklets.

Explaining her experiment, she wrote in her caption, "Skipping the quintessential off-white and gold Kerala saree(which will always be my first love) for one of my favourite shades of red this Onam Happy Onam!" We definitely are in love with Malavika's fashionable experiment. What about you?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).