Malin Akerman Birthday Special: 7 Stunning Outfits of the Rampage Actress That We Don't Mind Stealing (View Pics)

Malin Akerman Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malin Akerman was always a fashionista ready to rule Hollywood, wasn't she? The Rampage actress is often spotted using her celebrity status when she steps out wearing outfits from the labels that support various charity organisations. The pretty lady has an infallible personal closet and her appearances are always so dreamy and charming. She's a connoisseur of fashion and her inclination for the same is quite obvious. Malin was always known for her daring looks and even when she's chilling in her street-style, her appearances are quite thrilling. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Summer Shenanigans are Spiffy, Sassy and Super Stylish (View Pics).

Akerman's affection for pungling necklines and daring thigh-high slits cannot be even. She's a red carpet marvel and her drool-worthy looks are often bookmarked by us. Of course, not for us to slay but to remember the times she nearly killed us with her ravishing choices. Akerman on the red carpet is like a breath of fresh air - strutting in style with her million-dollar smile. As the charming lady gears up to celebrate her big birthday, we pay an ode to her sartorial affair which has been a rewarding experience so far. Have a look. Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and Miranda Kerr Replace Pantsuits with Cape Dresses as the New 'Power Dressing' Staple (View Pics).

In Reem Acra

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Reem Acra

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph Rucci

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Naeem Khan

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Johanna Ortiz

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Greta Constantine

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alex Perry

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

