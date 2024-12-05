Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule was released today (5 December), but the buzz has been building ever since the movie was announced. Helmed by Sukumar, the film features key actors such as Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and others, alongside Allu Arjun. Now, as the movie receives rave reviews, it’s time to discuss the third part of the film. Yes, you heard that right – Pushpa 3: The Rampage will be released. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Vijay Deverakonda As Villain in ‘Pushpa 3 – the Rampage’? Here’s What Netizens Are Saying

On December 3, sound designer Resul Pookutty shared a photo from the studio on his X account. The image featured Resul and his team engaged in sound mixing, with Pushpa 3: The Rampage displayed on the screen behind them. Well, the news of Pushpa 3 is not new. Back in 2022, Vijay Deverakonda created speculation about the third installment when he posted a birthday wish for director Sukumar. In his post, Vijay referenced the timeline: “2021 – The Rise. 2022 – The Rule. 2023 – The Rampage."

Vijay Deverakonda's Post

Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs 🤗🤍 2021 - The Rise 2022 - The Rule 2023 - The Rampage pic.twitter.com/lxNt45NS0o — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2022

This ignited fire all over and fans started to speculate that Vijay might be the villain in Pushpa 3 The Rampage. However, neither the team nor the actor said anything about the role. ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ Confirmed by ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ End-Credit Scene! Find Out How Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Would Lead to Threequel With a New Antagonist (SPOILER ALERT).

Confirmed?

Is He?

Spoiler Alert: Key Details of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Climax You Won’t Want To Miss

The last few scenes of Pushpa 2 offer a mix of joy and tension. Pushparaj (played by Allu Arjun) and Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) attend the wedding of Pushparaj's niece marriage, enjoying a seemingly perfect family moment. The atmosphere is light-hearted, with photos being clicked and everyone smiling, but there’s an ominous twist. Among the wedding gifts, a flower bouquet stands out, adorned with a skull symbol. As the celebration continues, the bouquet suddenly starts beeping. The camera then reveals a figure holding a detonator, and in an instant, the peaceful wedding is shattered by an explosion. Watch Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer

