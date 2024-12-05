Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule was released today (5 December), but the buzz has been building ever since the movie was announced. Helmed by Sukumar, the film features key actors such as Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and others, alongside Allu Arjun. Now, as the movie receives rave reviews, it’s time to discuss the third part of the film. Yes, you heard that right – Pushpa 3: The Rampage will be released. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).
Vijay Deverakonda As Villain in ‘Pushpa 3 – the Rampage’? Here’s What Netizens Are Saying
On December 3, sound designer Resul Pookutty shared a photo from the studio on his X account. The image featured Resul and his team engaged in sound mixing, with Pushpa 3: The Rampage displayed on the screen behind them. Well, the news of Pushpa 3 is not new. Back in 2022, Vijay Deverakonda created speculation about the third installment when he posted a birthday wish for director Sukumar. In his post, Vijay referenced the timeline: “2021 – The Rise. 2022 – The Rule. 2023 – The Rampage."
Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness!
Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs 🤗🤍
2021 - The Rise
2022 - The Rule
2023 - The Rampage pic.twitter.com/lxNt45NS0o
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2022
This ignited fire all over and fans started to speculate that Vijay might be the villain in Pushpa 3 The Rampage. However, neither the team nor the actor said anything about the role. ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ Confirmed by ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ End-Credit Scene! Find Out How Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Would Lead to Threequel With a New Antagonist (SPOILER ALERT).
It's OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED#Pushpa3TheRampage ✅🔥🪓#Vijay Posted in twitter/X in 2022
Part 1 - #PushpaTheRise
Part 2 - #Pushpa2TheRule
Part 3 - Pushpa3TheRampage#AlluArjun x #Sukumar × #VijayDeverakonda 🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/dVv6HbyTw3
— Adarsh Murugan (@adarsh_cine) December 3, 2024
#Pushpa3TheRampage confirmed 🥵💥💥. So it's #VijayDeverakonda in #Pushpa3 ?
Let's wait for 2 more days 🥵💥....#Pushpa2 #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th pic.twitter.com/S4w3GX45iC
— Richard Andrew (@iamRicherd) December 3, 2024
Spoiler Alert: Key Details of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Climax You Won’t Want To Miss
