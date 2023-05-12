Watchmen actress Malin Akerman celebrates her birthday on May 12. The Swedish-American actress started playing small roles in TV shows and eventually made her way to movies. Malin is known for her good comic timing but we would also like to tag her as a sartorial queen who's always on the lookout to slay. Malin loves slaying on the red carpet and has always been a connoisseur of fashion. This explains why she has registered so many stunning looks under her name. Malin Akerman Birthday Special: 5 Interesting Facts About the Rumor Has It Actress.

Malin Akerman will never hesitate to go bold on the red carpet. She loves her deep-cut necklines and thigh-high slits and you know what's the best part? She has the ability to nail them to the hilt. With her tall and lean frame, she makes it easy to pull off these bold outfits and also makes you fall in love with her, all over again. Akerman's style file has always been admirable and on her birthday we would like to revisit some of her best fashion outings so far. Naomi Scott Birthday: 7 Best Sartorial Moments From Her Style File.

So, without taking any more time, let's delve deeper into her red carpet-appearances, one look at a time.

Love the Outfit

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn!

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Playsuit for Win

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Never Goes Wrong

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lovely Summer Dress

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monochrome Love

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Malin Akerman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Malin Akerman!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).