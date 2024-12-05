Even before Pushpa 2: The Rule released in theatres on December 5, it was almost certain that Allu Arjun's saga as the red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj wouldn't conclude with just two films. The third instalment already has a tentative title - Pushpa 3: The Rampage. If you've seen the movie, you'll know that Pushpa 2: The Rule explicitly confirms the arrival of Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The real question is: when will it happen? ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

Before diving into what happens in the climax of Pushpa 2: The Rule and how the events set the stage for Pushpa 3: The Rampage, a fair warning—MAJOR SPOILERS ahead.

Pushpa's Rule and Family Drama

Poor Fahadh Faasil and his character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat! The supposed antagonist bows out when he sets fire to a godown filled with counterfeit red sandalwood and burns himself in the process. While Bhanwar's death is implied, he is neither seen again nor mentioned, and, as the saying goes, you can't write off a 'dead' character until you see the body. Notably, in this case, the body is never shown.

Instead, Pushpa faces a new adversary in the creepy and vile Buggi Reddy (Tarak Ponnappa) in the third act. Buggi and his men harass Pushpa’s niece during the Jathara sequence, only to be beaten to a pulp by Pushpa as the villagers humiliate them.

Later, Buggi and his gang kidnap the girl and demand ransom from her father, Molleti Mohan Raj (Ajay), Pushpa’s estranged elder half-brother. Pushpa steps in to save his niece and defeats and kills the villains, even while tied up. This act wins over his elder brother, who reconciles with Pushpa, invites him to his daughter's wedding, and symbolically bestows his family name upon Pushpa, his pregnant wife, and his mother. The family attends the wedding, seemingly forming a happy, united front.

Pushpa’s lifelong struggle to earn a place in his family appears to find resolution in this heartfelt moment. A happy ending, right? Not quite - there’s a ticking time bomb in play.

The Villains for 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage'

Buggi Reddy, as it turns out, is the nephew of Central Minister Kogatam Veera Pratap Reddy (Jagapathi Babu). What’s more, Pushpa also kills Veera's brother after the rescue. Pushpa defies Siddappa Naidu (Rao Ramesh), who had acted at Veera Pratap Reddy’s behest to keep Pushpa away from the feud. At a memorial for Veera’s slain relatives, Pushpa’s old foes, including Mangalam Srinu (Sunil) and Dakshayani (Anasuya Bharadwaj), align with Veera Pratap Reddy. However, Veera is awaiting another ally who sends a sinister bouquet bearing a skull insignia in lieu of attending the gathering—a clear acknowledgment of his support for their revenge. And he is already in the works!

The same skull insignia appears on a bouquet at Pushpa's niece’s wedding, which, in this case, is also a concealed bomb. Shortly after, an explosion occurs in the city, presumably targeting the wedding venue. A cloaked and turbaned figure is shown pressing the detonator, observing the aftermath with their back to the screen. The screen cuts to the title: Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

What Does This Mean for Pushpa 3: The Rampage?

Although the blast likely causes destruction, it’s safe to assume Pushpa survives - after all, a Pushpa movie without Allu Arjun is unthinkable. The bigger question is whether Srivalli and other family members survive. Pushpa’s ultimate obsession is his family, and losing them could send him on a fiery, vengeful 'rampage'.

This would also give the new, unnamed villain the potential to be a far more formidable antagonist than Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat ever was. While Pushpa has easily defeated other adversaries in the past, the political alliances of these old foes with the mysterious new figure could lead to an intriguing power struggle. If Siddappa Naidu were to betray Pushpa, the stakes would escalate even further. However, considering Fahadh Faasil’s pointed absence from the movie's promotions and the direction of his character arc, it seems unlikely he would return for Pushpa 3 unless offered an extraordinary incentive. ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’: ‘Fahadh Faasil Has Been Done Dirty’! Fans Disappointed With Actor’s Role in Allu Arjun’s Movie – Find Out Why (SPOILER ALERT).

Interestingly, the insignia on the cloaked figure’s attire resembles symbols associated with the Japanese gangsters Pushpa battles in the opening sequence of Pushpa 2. If this connection holds, Pushpa 3 might finally reveal how Pushpa escapes from them with a bullet wound to his chest. But seriously, why do his enemies keep attacking him with swords and fists when bullets and bombs clearly do the trick?

Is Vijay Deverakonda the Villain in 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage'?

Before the release of Pushpa 2, actor Vijay Deverakonda teased fans by wishing director Sukumar and Allu Arjun well, hinting at future collaboration and even referencing Pushpa 3: The Rampage. This led to speculation that he might play the antagonist in the third instalment.

However, the cliffhanger does not reveal his face, suggesting that there would have been talks but nothing has been signed on dotted lines. Moreover, with Allu Arjun likely to explore other projects before returning to Pushpa, it may be a while before Pushpa 3 begins production. Considering the scale of the franchise, the creators are likely to take their time crafting the next chapter. After all, even 'fire' needs a cooling period, right?

