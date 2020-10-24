She stormed into the scene with spunk, sass and oodles of sultriness that set a new precedent for female-centric roles and films. Following films like Khwahish (2003) and Murder (2004), Mallika switched to romantic comedies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Welcome (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011). She dabbled a cross over to Hollywood with films like Hisss (2010) and Politics of Love (2011). In recent times, the Haryana girl with a degree in philosophy has been involved with women's rights activism. During the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Mallika had herself locked in a cage for twelve hours to support the Free A Girl India NGO. On the fashion front, Mallika rings in a distinct charm with a proclivity to pull off racy cuts, bold hues, unconventional silhouettes. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments.

Here's a closer look.

Cannes 2019 red carpet saw Mallika wearing a beaded gown from Tony Ward’s Fall 2018 Couture collection. Wavy hair and nude glam accompanied.

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 saw Mallika flaunt a Gucci dress with sleek hair, subtle makeup and Valentino studded heels.

Cannes 2017 saw Mallika flaunting a multi-coloured Georges Hobeika creation with a messy hairdo and glossy glam.

Cannes 2017 also saw her flaunt another Georges Hobeika pale pink gown with white beads. Bold red lips and wavy hair accompanied.

Cannes 2016 saw Mallika flaunt a Pucci gown with wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Mallika attended the 2017 amfAR gala wearing a lime green Alexis Mabille gown with jewellery from Bvlgari. Wavy hair, dark eyes accompanied.

Cannes 2015 saw Mallika flaunt a Georges Hobeika metallic blue gown with a dramatic train with soft wavy curls, Boucheron jewellery.

Cannes 2013 saw Mallika walk the red carpet wearing a strapless Dolce & Gabbana full-skirted lace gown with soft wavy hair and pink lips.

Oozing unabashed sass, Mallika Sherawat's style isn't everyone's cup of tea but doing what she does the best with an IDGAF attitude, she makes a mark. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

