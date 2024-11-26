Mallika Sherawat, who is known for her bold onscreen roles, recently opened up about her relationship status, confirming that she is currently single. The actress, famous for her performances in Khwahish and Murder, was in a relationship with French real estate agent Cyrille Auxenfans. The two reportedly began dating in 2017, but in a recent interview, Sherawat clarified, “I am single,” putting the rumours to rest. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Mallika Sherawat Flirts With Salman Khan, Kisses ‘India’s Most Eligible Bachelor’ On Cheek (Watch Promo Video).

Mallika Sherawat’s Relationship Status

While Mallika Sherawat expressed her desire to explore more comedic roles in her career, she also mentioned that she is looking for the right person in her personal life. “It’s so difficult in this day and age to find a good man,” she told TOI, reflecting on the challenges of modern relationships. When asked directly about her relationship status, she affirmed, “Ye sach hai (It is true); I am single. We broke up... I really don’t want to talk about it.” Despite this, she shared her thoughts on marriage, stating, “I’m not for it, but I’m not against it. I’m indifferent to it. It depends on what two people want.”

Mallika Sherawat on ‘Green Flag Men’

This isn’t the first time Mallika Sherawat has addressed her single status. In a 2019 interview with HT, she had said, “I am single but I would absolutely want to be in love. Romance is great and it is inspiring. Par kaam se fursat mile kaam se toh na romance karu (But if I get time from work, then I'll indulge in romance).” Mallika Sherawat Reveals Her Relationship Status And Talks About Embracing Motherhood.

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in the Tamil horror thriller Pambattam and the Hindi comedy drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She also made an appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 18 to promote Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

