Megan Thee Stallion may have been making you groove to her songs for quite some time now, but her journey up to here is nothing but an inspiration. The rapper first garnered attention when her video went viral on social media. She signed a contract with 300 Entertainment in 2018 after this and released her first mixtape Fever in 2019. She went on to work on different albums post that and the rest is history. AMAs 2021: BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat Are Top Winners at the American Music Awards.

She earned top positions on the US Billboard Hot 100 with the remix of her song Savage featuring Beyoncé. She went on t work with Cardi B's single WAP, which became her first number one in several other countries, and on the Billboard Global 200 chart. In 2021, she was featured alongside Doja Cat on the single 34+35 Remix by Ariana Grande. This song reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100. She went to release several songs with Thot Shit receiving a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance nomination.

Today marks Megan's 27th birthday. At such a young age the singer has accomplished a lot. While she may be ruling the music world, she is also setting hotness goals for many. Her sartorial choices are always on-point. She has embraced her body like a boss and never shies away from wearing bold colours, risque attires and makes sure people take notice. Megan Thee Stallion Arrives at Met Gala 2021 as a Movie Starlet Straight Out of the 1950s, View Pics and Video.

Today to celebrate her birthday, here is a look at 7 of her best outings:

Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Hot AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Raising Temperature & How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Hotness Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Goddess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

So Hot, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Gorgeous!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

We hope to listen to more of Megan Thee Stallion's songs in the future and we wish her a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).