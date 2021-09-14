Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s.

Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.

Also Read | Realme C25Y Affordable Smartphone To Be Launched in India on September 16, 2021.

The rapper went for a full glam ensemble, as she donned an old Hollywood-inspired frilly dress.

Megan appeared in a strapless light pink gown with a high-low tulle skirt designed by Coach. The dress featured beautiful embellishments throughout and a ruched sweetheart neckline.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: From Meri Pyaari Bindu to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Popular Movie Dialogues of the National Award-Winning Actor!.

The rapper matched her pale pink gown with long metallic pink nails and a mini white top handle bag. She rocked an exaggerated cat-eye and glossy over-lined light pink lip to complete her look.

"We literally just got here, like 4 o'clock in the morning," Megan told E! News about her Met Gala journey so far.

She added, "I just got back from London, from performing. And I just really wanted to give old Hollywood glam, and I feel like that's what we're doing."

As for the party inside? Megan promised to "hype the party up," but stayed coy on who she was planning to hang out with. "You know how I am with my hot girl vibes," she teased. "If they're being boring, I'm gonna make them lit."

This year's event is being co-chaired by red carpet staple and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)