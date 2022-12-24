'Tis the season of ugly sweaters and sexy Santa outfits, and we are taking inspiration from the hottest celebrities! Over the years, celebrities, including Ciara, Katy Perry, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, and more, have donned sexy Santa Claus-inspired attire. Some celebrities wear their festive attire while performing or when posing for pictures on social media. We've seen Bella Thorne, Mia Khalifa & others serving some of the hottest sexy Santa looks. Christmas 2022 has given us another time to enjoy dressing as Santa Claus. Over the years, celebrities have had the ideal occasions to dress as sexual versions of Santa, thanks to social media and holiday parties. These celebrities have turned heads with their sultry Santa appearances, ranging from little red skirts to jumpsuits. Sexy Santa Outfit Inspirations for Christmas: From Mia Khalifa & Poonam Pandey to Rihanna & Katy Perry, HOT Santa Costume Ideas You Might Want to Give a Shot This Year!

Katy Perry

In December 2011, when performing on stage at the Y100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Florida, Katy Perry wore a remarkable Santa suit. You have to check out Katy looks such a beautiful sexy Santa on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa, a former XXX star, is cranking up the heat by hosting a seductive holiday party. The former adult film actress flashes her cleavage while wishing her millions of admirers a happy holiday while donning her trademark glasses.

Mia Khalifa (Photo Credits: miakhalifa/ Instagram)

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is one celebrity who enjoys dressing up as Santa practically yearly. Her various iterations of the sexy Santa look are all flawless. She posted a throwback photo from her last Christmas outfit in August 2017, demonstrating that she was prepared for the occasion.

Ariana Grande

2018 saw the release of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, which featured a recreation of the Mean Girls holiday performance sequence. With blonde hair and a very sexy Santa look, she mimicked Regina George for the dance scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Kylie Jenner

In 2019, Kylie Jenner and her stunning friends donned matching red and white one-pieces to look like Santa Claus. She appeared on a couch with her friends Sofia Richie, Victoria Helena, Stassi Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer while cuddling up to one another in a social media picture while donning various holiday-themed socks.

Meghan Markle

A viral picture of Meghan Markle once dressed as a Sexy Santa had recently resurfaced and has been going viral. The picture is from the time she worked as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal. Pictures and videos from the US version of Noel Edmonds' hit show have taken over the internet n which she can be seen wearing a skimpy Santa dress.

Meghan Markle as Sexy Santa For Deal or No Deal (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In order to spice up the festivities, sexy Santa outfits are highly sought after during the holiday season. If you're looking for ideas for a sexy Santa outfit to try this year, we hope we've got you covered. Hope these celebrities that have previously given us serious sexy Christmas vibes, from Rihanna and Katy Perry to Mia Khalifa and Poonam Pandey were helpful.

