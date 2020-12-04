Sexy Santa outfits are highly searched for during the holiday season to spice up the festivities and if you are looking for sexy Santa outfit inspiration to try out this year, we have your back! Right from Mia Khalifa & Poonam Pandey to Rihanna & Katy Perry, check out all the stars who have given us major sexy Christmas vibes in the past. Sexy Santa costumes can get as creative as one can work with it. Usually, the sexy Santa costumes include nice low dresses or lingerie in red and white fur along with fuzzy boots and cute caps. Some people also opt for just a pair of sexy lingerie along with nice boots.

Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa looks super amazing donning the sexy Santa costume, looking super sizzling. In the picture, the former XXX porn star, Mia Khalifa is flaunting a deep-cut smoking red hot sweater, buttoned-down style. While we wait for this year's look for Christmas, this one has to be the most iconic one. In the picture, Mia has also given us a glimpse of her gorgeous Christmas decoration, behind her, captioned the image, “Merry Merry” with a smiley and gift box emojis. Pornhub Queen, Mia Khalifa Flaunts Her Chiselled Abs in the Latest Bikini Picture on Instagram and It Is GOALS!

Mia Busy In Merry Making!

Katy Perry

In a festive mood, the Roar singer shared her secret Santa look as we begin the countdown to Christmas! Katy Perry shared a picture on Instagram last year of herself dressed as a sexy Santa. View Pic:

Meghan Markle

A viral picture of Meghan Markle once dressed as a Sexy Santa resurfaced last year and went viral. The picture is from the time she worked as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal. Pictures and videos from the US version of Noel Edmonds' hit show have taken over the internet in which she can be seen wearing a skimpy Santa dress. Watch Video:

Poonam Pandey

The sexy social media celeb who promised to strip after India wins a cricket match, Pandey has always made Christmas spicy. While we wait for this year's look, here's an X-Mas special look of her's from the past that created a lot of ripples on social media. Watch the video below:

Rihanna

Bad Gal Riri aka Rihanna bared it all, last year to promote the collaboration between her beauty brand, Fenty and lingerie brand Savage. The 30-year-old had turned into sexy Santa, posing topless in bed for its photoshoot.

While Christmas is in just a couple weeks we would love to wish you a very happy Christmas in advance. You can opt for the sexy Santa look for making your nights with your partner sizzling hot or just for a photoshoot!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).