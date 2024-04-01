April Fool's Day, celebrated with mischievous glee on April 1 each year, is a time-honoured tradition of playful pranks and harmless hoaxes. With the advent of social media, the internet, and artificial intelligence, these pranks have become more elaborate, almost seamless, and difficult to discern, sometimes bordering on dangerous. But let's not dwell on grim times here. Let's turn our attention to one of our favourite pastimes - movies - and reminisce about how some of them managed to pull a fast one on us. Even though these films didn't premiere on April 1, they still managed to trick and delight us with some awesome twists. April Fools’ Day 2024 Memes and Jokes: Laugh Your Way Through These Hilarious Posts That’ll Have You Rolling!

So, without further ado, let's explore seven clever tricks and cons that Hindi cinema has pulled on us in recent years. P.S.: We'll avoid 'killer' reveals like Urmila Matondkar in Kaun or Kajol in Gupt.

Andaz Apna Apna

Karisma is Raveena, Raveena is Karisma... How a sly name-switcheroo not only tricked the street-smart Amar-Prem but also the entire audience!

Bluffmaster!

Pulling a fast one on someone known for swindling people all his life isn't easy, but we were pretty amused when the bluffmaster got bluffed!

Kahaani

Yes, that twist is borrowed, but who would have suspected that Vidya Balan's Vidya Bagchi was carrying a rubber stomach throughout to pull off that she is pregnant? Or, for that matter, that she was a 'Basu', not a 'Bagchi'?

Don

This decent remake flipped itself on its head with a last-minute twist that left tongues wagging for years and demanded a rewatch purely to see how things made sense. While Ranveer Singh may have replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, we're eager to see how Farhan Akhtar outdoes this twist!

Fidaa

The Ken Ghosh film plays with the audience's perception of watching a real-life couple (at the time) of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor romance on screen, only to deceive both the hero and the audience by having her dupe him on screen and then romance the villain. Khakee pulled off a similar twist with the Akshay Kumar-Aishwarya Rai pairing (though they weren't linked in real life).

Special 26

Twist upon Twist! How can we forget the expression on Manoj Bajpayee's face when he realizes that not only did Akshay Kumar's con-man pull the heist at the wrong place, but the two 'cops' (Jimmy Sheirgill and Divya Dutta) working with him were also swindlers!

Merry Christmas

Let's discuss a very recent example with this entry. Sure, there's a murder and there's a killer, but what stunned us is how Katrina Kaif's character managed to create a switcheroo involving the dead body. Not spoiling anything here!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).