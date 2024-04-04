London, April 4: In a recent misconduct hearing, it was revealed that a former West Midlands Police officer, PC Daryl Watson, filmed himself having sex with a woman during a work Christmas party and later shared the footage with colleagues. The incident, which took place at the National Exhibition Centre near Solihull in December 2022, led to Watson's resignation after six years of service.

According to the BBC report, Chief Constable Craig Guildford condemned the ex-officer's actions, stating that such behaviour severely damages the public's trust in law enforcement. He emphasised that individuals who engage in such conduct have no place in the police force. UK Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Minor Student in Field, Sends Him Topless Pic on Snapchat; Banned From Teaching For Life.

The hearing, conducted at the police headquarters in Birmingham, disclosed that Watson was not on duty during the event. However, the chief constable categorised the incident as work-related, given that it occurred at a venue open to the public.

Although Watson has not been charged criminally and was absent from the hearing, Chief Constable Guildford affirmed that dismissal would have been the outcome had Watson not voluntarily resigned. West Midlands Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. UK: Bus Driver Caught Receiving Oral Sex With His Pants Down on Roadside in Norfolk's Sprowston, Police Begin Probe After Photo Surfaces.

In another incident, a former police officer accused of assaulting an inspector after catching him having sex with his wife told jurors he was acting in self-defence. Gavin Harper, 45, found Stephanie Glynn, 40, and Andrew McLullich, 42, in a Screwfix car park in Birkenhead, Merseyside, late on February 16, 2021.

He insisted he was ‘not going there for violence’ but to film the Merseyside Police colleagues and report them to bosses for ‘having an affair during Covid’.

