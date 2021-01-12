Mithila Palkar - the spunky millennial we love, for her cute girl-next-door vibe. A certified millennial influencer with her obvious charm and energy are all accentuated by those hard to miss voluminous curls, Mithila keeps her social media followers hooked to her shenanigans. She marked her territory by conquering the digital space, courtesy Little Things and Girl In The City. She went to clinch a meaty role in the late Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan. As much as her on-screen exuberance and chirpiness endear, off-screen too, she keeps the vibe going with her affable charm and an extremely down-to-earth demeanour. A self confessed fashion novice who swears by her denim and tees, Mithila has found solace in Shreeja Rajgopal who only gave the former the stable ground to take off. Together, the duo's understanding of silhouettes, colours and cuts that flatter her petite frame has translated into an interesting style journey. They also experiment amply and hence, quite a few homegrown, affordable brands find a worthy muse in Mithila. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments from recent times.

Mithila's holiday chic vibe featured a short suit featuring a shirt, shorts with an embroidered and sequined printed jacket with shoulder pads. Natural glam and curls completed her look from Jayesh Sachdeva's label, Quirkbox.

Mithila Palkar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Doing a pretty pink style in an Ossa ensemble, Mithila keeps it simple but aces it with statement earrings, signature curls and minimal makeup.

An Outoto ensemble was paired off with open toed sandals, a pink bralette, curls and subtle makeup.

A Chanderi saree with applique details was paired off with a sleeveless yellow blouse, natural glam and curls.

A co-ord set featuring a cropped bralette and relaxed fit high-waist knee-high slit pants from Lola by Suman B was paired off with rings by Anaqa, strappy sandals from Zara, signature curls and nude glam.

Mithila, with a petite frame, cute smile and those unmissable long curls also projects poise and attitude. Here is a closer look at her styles.

