We are obsessed with this millennial and she is our lockdown #GirlCrush! Firstly, a delight that she is, Mithila is affable and modest with the sinfully voluminous curls just greeting a big hello - drawing us to her primarily! With the lockdown, Mithila has taken to keep us hooked on the gram with her dancing, saree draping and throwback shenanigans. One such vibe, an ode to those days of the summer - Mithila's sunny side up vibe delighted! From kickstarting her career in a theatre company to breaking a leg with a web series, Mithila earned her big break in Karwaan sharing screen space with the late Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan. On the fashion front, Mithila's self-confessed days of being a fashion novice got a new lease of life with fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. Grasping Mithila's minimal sensibilities to the T, together the duo has created a relatable arsenal that is further aided by a non-fussy beauty game.

In addition to being a trained singer in Hindustani classical music and a Kathak dancer, Mithila clinched a coveted spot in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of young achievers in 2018. Here's closer at Mithila's style. Amyra Dastur, the Femme Fatale in Bewitching Red and Brandishing That Perfect Shade of Red Lipstick!

Mithila Palkar - Sunny Side Up!

A Shloka Khialani lehenga was teamed with statement earrings, signature curls and subtle glam. Mithila Palkar Is Channelling That Ravishing Red Vibe in a Lola by Suman Ensemble!

Mithila Palkar in Shloka Khialani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

