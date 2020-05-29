Mithila Palkar Is Channelling That Ravishing Red Vibe in a Lola by Suman Ensemble!

Mithila Palkar in Lola by Suman for Little Things Interview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This spunky millennial who we love, not just for her cute girl-next-door vibe but also for those sinfully awesome curls is a hoot. She marked her territory by conquering the digital space, courtesy Little Things and Girl In The City. She went to clinch a meaty role in the Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan. Mithila has an unparalleled influence, an Instagram fan following of 2.3 million is a worthy testimony. As much as her on-screen exuberance and chirpiness endear, off-screen too, Mithila keeps the vibe going with her affable charm and an extremely down-to-earth demeanour. For a self-confessed non-fashion and brand-conscious millennial, Mithila's vibe has experienced a new lease of life with fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. The jeans-and-tee-kinda-girl has incorporated a slew of ravishing and well-curated contemporary styles over some time now. For a round of promotions, Mithila took to a Lola By Suman ensemble that is one of the many instances of how Mithila's style has undergone a vivid change.

Mithila, with a petite frame, cute smile and those unmissable long curls also project poise and attitude. Here is a closer look at the ravishing red style. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar - Crimson Red Vibe

A co-ord set featuring a cropped bralette and relaxed fit high-waist knee-high slit pants. Rings by Anaqa, strappy sandals by Zara, signature curls and nude glam completed her look. The co-ord set priced at Rs. 15,000 is now available for Rs. 12,950. Mithila Palkar Is a Springtime Delight in Florals, Curls and Grins!

Mithila Palkar in Lola by Suman for Little Things Interview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.