Mrunal Thakur is currently amongst the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. She successfully took the giant leap from the world of TV to B-town and is now on every director's wish list. While her acting chops are only getting better with each movie, her sartorial skills are also getting more charming with each of her appearances. While we won't discuss her style file today, we will definitely discuss her love for chokers. Mrunal Thakur Birthday: When it Comes to Fashion, Trust Her to Put Her Best Foot Forward (View Pics).

It seems the Love Sonia actress has a liking for choker sets. Like every other girl who loves her jewellery, Mrunal too, is extremely fond of it. She may like long necklaces but her love for chokers is unmatched. From simple designs to traditional ones loaded with Kundan, Thakur's collection is a must-see for every bride-to-be. With a penchant for delicate designs, she likes her chokers to be lightweight but extremely detailed in their designs. If you are planning to go jewellery shopping any time soon, we suggest you check out her collection for some inspiration. To make things easier for you, we have personally handpicked a few of her designs that we bet will your hearts. Let's check them out. Fashion Faceoff: Mrunal Thakur or Sophie Choudry, Whose Pink Ridhi Mehra Saree Gets Your Vote?

Something for Your D-day

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If You're a Pretty Bridesmaid!

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Only for Pearl Lovers

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Those Who Love Vintage Designs

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Colourful and Delicate for Your Pre-Wedding Festivities

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Typical Bridal Necklace

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Your Bridal Trousseau

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

