Mrunal Thakur, the new favourite girl in Bollywood celebrates her birthday on August 1. The Super 30 actress is among the few ones in Bollywood who successfully marked her transition from the TV industry. While her debut was with an international project, Love Sonia, she soon managed to bag big banners and is now on her way to success. Besides being a performer that you can lean on, Thakur is also an ardent fashion lover who knows how to carry herself. One look at her fashion appearances and you are convinced that she means business. Yo or Hell No? Mrunal Thakur's Black Midi Dress By Prabal Gurung.

Besides nailing all her promotional looks, Mrunal is also a red carpet darling, strutting in her stylish attires for the night. With the help of her stylist, Tanya Ghavri, she is able to position herself as a fashionista who knows what she wants and isn't shy to experiment. Mrunal's choices have all been terrific so far and we love the way she balances different silhouettes in all her outings. While the actress in her continues to sharper her acting skills, the fashion lover is also grooming herself to master the art of styling. On Mrunal Thakur's birthday today, we take the opportunity to reminisce some of her best looks so far. Mrunal Thakur's Charming Pink Outfit Belongs in Every Girl's Wardrobe (View Pics).

In Gemy Maalouf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

In Picchika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In Alice and Olivia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In Prabal Gurung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In Self Portrait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In Esse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Coming to her movie endeavours, she was last seen in Toofan with Farhan Akhtar. Next in line for her is the Hindi remake of Jersey with Shahid Kapoor and Pippa with Ishaan Khatter. She also has a comedy, Aankh Micholi and is also reading other scripts simultaneously. Well, we hope those announcements come very soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).