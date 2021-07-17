Mrunal Thakur is neck-deep with her promotional work for Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan these days. While she's just getting started in the industry, Thakur has already managed to nail some of the best looks so far. Even for her recent round of promotions, she collaborated with the ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri to put together a casual but chic wardrobe that would resonate with all the millennials out there. From midi dresses to jumpsuits, Mrunal attempted different designs while impressing us all at once. Toofan Review: Twitterati Praise Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal And Mrunal Thakur's Performances But Find The Movie Too Predictable.

In her newest fashion outing, Mrunal picked a simple green midi dress from the house of Self-Portrait. While the halter neck outfit looked ravishing on her, she elevated it further by picking a pair of white Christian Louboutin pumps to go with. Subtle makeup, nude lips, dark brows and hair left open in loose curls completed her look further. Overall, Ghavri did a fine job in making Mrunal look sweet, simple but stunning! Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: 7 Times the Actress Proved That She Is an Ultimate Fashion Diva (View Pics).

Mrunal Thakur in Self-Portrait

Besides impressing the fashion critics, Mrunal is also busy wooing the film critics with her film choices. After putting up a powerful act in the international film, Love Sonia, Mrunal marked her B-town entry with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. She'll be next seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey with Shahid Kapoor and later in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter.

