Toofan premiered on Amazon Prime on July 15. A boxing drama starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, brings to fore yet another story of the rise and fall of a boxer. While Twitterati loved the performances of Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawan and Mrunal Thakur, found the film a little too predictable for their liking.

Toofaan is a romantic sports drama based on boxing.Even though the storyline is predictable,it's making and performance makes it a treat to watch. An engaging first half followed by a shady second half makes it just an average movie. Continued in comments #Toofaan #Toofan pic.twitter.com/8Q5fvZ1Zec — AMAL (@i_auguzto) July 16, 2021

Could have been better

I absolutely enjoyed #Toofaan yes could have been better in some sections.. but its heart is in the right places… New music from SEL after ages.. Uff ♥️♥️ — blackorwhite (@sirius_black_24) July 16, 2021

Quite average

Watched #Toofaan on #AmazonPrime its just an average movie,ek baar dekh sakte hai but Magic of @FarOutAkhtar & @RakeyshOmMehra is missing also some of the feel & presentation is inspired from the movie #Sultan ,Music is okay👍 It's good movie as overall package.#movies #Indian pic.twitter.com/ZNRBVDvnUu — SUMIT ROY (@mr_july_1207) July 16, 2021

Deserved the big screen

#Toofaan was meant for a big screen full hall experience no doubt it is full of cliches but sometimes great performers like @FarOutAkhtar @SirPareshRawal sir @mrunal0801 take it to one notch up. It's an emotional ride and @RakeyshOmMehra make u feel those blows.... It's lovely — karan malhotra🌟 |करण| (@imkmalhotra) July 16, 2021

Performances are the highlight

#Toofaan delivers what it promises. Rakeysh Mehra has done a good job. Farhan worked really hard and it shows throughout. One hell of a performance. Paresh Rawal brings the life to the character he plays. Mrunal is amazing in her role too. Rest have small but key roles. — Aakib (@aakibooooo) July 16, 2021

