Surbhi Chandna's currently busy playing Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV show, Naagin 5. While her ethnic avatars have already gotten our eyeballs, her recent bridal get up for the show looks even more appealing. Surbhi took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her bridal get up and boy, did she look stunning! And while we are busy going gaga over her pictures, let's not forget her hilarious caption. The actress is taking a dig at herself in a way but nothing serious in here. It looks like she's pulling her own leg. Surbhi Chandna as Bani From Naagin 5 Looks Glamorous In Powder Blue Saree! (View Pics).

"Lost Count of the Shaadis i have done on TELEVISION but everytime it excites me to dress up as a Bride. Real Shaadi Main God only knows what will happen," she captioned while sharing pictures in red lehenga choli. Surbhi looked radiant in her bridal avatar and we liked the way she paired it with white pearl jewellery. While we are dying to see her as a real bride one day, we can satiate our curiosity by glancing through these pictures at least. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's Latest Look Feels Like A Rip-Off of Tara Sutaria's Show-Stealer Diwali 2019 Manish Malhotra Saree, Is It A Hit or Miss? Vote Now.

Check Out Her Post

Surbhi's Naagin 5 is receiving some warm reactions from audiences and the twists and turns on the show promise enough excitement. Post her popular stint in Ishqbaaz, she was next seen in Sanjivani and later in Naagin 5. Hopefully, a day will come when she'll announce her movie venture. Until then, let's keep admiring her gorgeous self.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).