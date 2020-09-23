TV actress Surbhi Chandna has been winning the hearts of her fans and how! She is currently reigning the popular TV show, Naagin 5. The actress has been pumped up about her stint in this Ekta Kapoor show and has been sharing glimpses of her shoot for the same. The recent one is just another look of hers from the show as Bani Sharma. She looked pretty in this ethic wear. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna As Bani Flaunts Her Hot Navel in Sheer Yellow Saree, Check Out Her Sexy Pics.

The beauty wore a powder blue saree for one of the episodes and looked ethereal. She paired a shimmery sleeveless blouse with a basic saree decorated with frills and floral designs. She wore beige, blue and golden bangles in one hand and completed the look with chunky dangling earrings. This glamorous desi look stood out more with a red bindi.

Surbhi Chandna's Post:

Now, those who follow the Sanjivani actress on social media, already might know her love for new style statements. She keeps on experimenting with her looks and that reflects through her amazing sartorial choices. This recent fashionable outing is a ten on ten, don't you think so?

