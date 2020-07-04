The 2018 comedy-drama, Badhaai Ho saw the veteran actress Neena Gupta catapult to the newer realm of fame. Commanding a dominance on television and transitioning on to the big screen, Neenaji, as she is fondly called turns a year older today. Her daughter, the feted fashion designer and millennial influencer, Masaba Gupta has found the perfect muse in her mother. Playing dress-up as the mood demands, Neenaji has taken to flaunting some of the most stunning pieces from Masaba's collections with the utmost elegance in tow. Known as the Queen of Prints, Masaba Gupta's eclectic printed ensembles are also barrier-breaking, fluid and persona transforming, underlined by the salient fact that life should always be a riot of colours and vividness. Neenaji, with her eloquent and sartorial sensibilities, wonderfully essays the role of the new age influencer, giving those quirky printed sarees, co-ord sets, clean cuts, flowy silhouettes, bold hues and tricky fabrics a worthy spin. Add on to it, a zest to embrace the contemporary vibes and balance it out with a perfect beauty and hair game.

Ahead, we rounded up a brief fashion capsule of Neenaji's carefully put together Masaba Gupta designs. Neena Gupta Is Enjoying the View of Scenic Lush Green Forest in Mukteshwar Amid Lockdown.

Playing muse to the Masaba x Rhea collaboration's lost letter printed saree with a matching blouse, Neenaji accessorised her look with a wine toned choker, bangles, matte pink lips, sleek cropped hair and defined eyes.

Neena Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A neon green-toned asymmetrical one-shoulder dress was teamed with metallic gold kicks, chunky necklace, subtle makeup and wavy hair.

Neena Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A contemporary ensemble featuring a cold shoulder cut off-shoulder blouse was teamed with a pink potli, opulent necklace, defined eyes, a pink bindi and wavy hair.

Neena Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A printed pink-black-green one shoulder maxi dress was teamed with a pair of flats, necklace, textured waves and subtle glam. Neena Gupta Drops Pearls Of Wisdom in Her 'Sach Kahu Toh' Instagram Video, Says Don't Fall For a Married Man.

Neena Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A royal blue with gold motif saree teamed with a halter necked blouse was teamed with textured hair, delicate earrings and bangles.

Neena Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another Masaba x Rhea piece, a checkered green saree was teamed with a matching blouse, bangles, side-swept wavy hair and subtle glowy makeup.

Neena Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Trying a contrast with a green blouse and pink printed saree by Masaba Gupta, Neenaji's dainty jewellery, subtle glow and pulled back completed this look. Masaba Masaba: Neena Gupta Is Super Excited for Daughter Masaba’s Upcoming Netflix Show.

Neena Gupta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cool, conspicuously chic and contemporary to the core, Neenaji is a delight in all of Masaba Gupta's creations. Here's wishing the veteran actress a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).