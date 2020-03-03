Neena Gupta Drops Pearls Of Wisdom in Her 'Sach Kahu Toh' Instagram Video, Says Don't Fall For a Married Man

Neena Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neena Gupta's recent video on Instagram is killing it! The Badhaai Ho actress posted a video where she is talking about falling in love with a married man and she eventually advises people against doing so! For the unversed, in the 80s, she got into a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards. She has a daughter with him, Masaba Gupta, who is a well-known fashion designer. Neena's relationship with the sportsperson was the talk of the town. Post this video, the fans lauded her courage and her way of narrating how she was affected by the same. Neena Gupta On Award Shows: There Should Not Be 'Supporting Actor' Category At All.

In the snippet that she names as 'sach kahu toh', she talks about how things unfold when one gets involved in a married man. She narrated her story in a subtle way on how the process of falling in love with a married man starts and how does it see the end. She further cautions everyone against being in the same place as she has gone through it and one should simply avoid falling into that pit. Watch the video below.

Neena Gupta's Video Message!

#sachkahoontoe A post shared by Neena 'Zyada' Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:51am PST

The fans flooded the posts comments section with heaps of praises for sharing her experience in such a graceful manner. The 60-year-old actress is now married to Delhi-based CA, Vivek Mehra. Speaking of her professional life was recently seen in Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in heartwarming roles.