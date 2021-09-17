Nia Sharma is BOLD and she knows it! Be it careerwise or fashionwise, she has always experimented yet stayed true to herself. She is among the fewest Indian television divas who gives no fu*k about the many opinions and always does what's on her mind. If you scroll through her Instagram (6.5 million followers), it's fabulous with all things that are stylish. It'll not be wrong to say that she wears confidence on her sleeves and that's what makes her go EXTRA in the fashion department. Nia has the power to even elevate a basic-looking garment into something that's kickass. Nia Sharma Is Slaying in Her New Candy Cane Look (See Pics).

Having said that, while going through her 'gram we noticed that she's obsessed with the colour PINK. The girl has many pictures on social media in which she can be seen donning pink outfits. From bikini, bralet to over-the-top gowns, Sharma's wardrobe echoes her pinkalicious love. And as Nia celebrates her birthday on September 17, we take a look at her top ten outfits that prove she's team pink. So, let's get started. Do Ghoont Song Out! Nia Sharma’s Party Track Is Hot, Sizzling and Groovy (Watch Video).

Her Little Pink Dress!

She's A Barbie Girl In Her Pink World!

Doesn't She Look Awesome?

Giving Us Princess Vibes!

Pinkalicious Monokini!

Basic Yet Chic!

Hottie!

Cute Is The Word!

The Essential Warm Pink!

Daring She!

That's it, guys! This was a tour of Nia Sharma's pink wardrobe. Not just on the fashion front, the actress is also superb when it comes to her hair and makeup game. Kudos to her stylists! In a nutshell, the TV babe's style sensibilities have always been in vogue. Here's wishing the beauty a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

