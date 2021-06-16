Actress Nia Sharma opted for a red-and-white summer style statement on Wednesday, calling it her candy cane look. Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a red-and-white chequered mid-length dress with a thigh high slit and plunging neckline. Nia Sharma Slams ‘Woke Celebs’ Sharing Proning Technique on Social Media, Tells Them To Amplify Doctors’ Videos Instead.

She completed her look with minimum make-up and chose to keep her hair straight for the look. "This is my CANDY CANE look!" she declared in the caption. Nia was recently seen in the song "Tum bewafa ho" alongside also features Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, and with music by Payal Dev, the number has lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa. Nia Sharma Raises the Heat in This Stunning White Outfit, Asks Fans to Leave Their ‘Precious Comments’ (See Pics).

Check Out Nia Sharma's Candy Cane Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

She was recently seen in season two of the web series "Jamai 2.0", along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as "Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha", "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and "Jamai Raja".

