Nicole Scherzinger has lived quite a terrific life. From being a reality TV show winner to becoming a part of Pussycat Dolls and finally having her own successful solo career, she has always been a social girl - making headlines for almost everything. While the singer continues to enthral us with her soulful compositions, there's also a certain obsession for nailing her red carpet attempts that mesmerise us to date. Throughout these years, Nicole has always been a fashion force to reckon with. She has mastered the art of personal styling and her appearances have only improved with time. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

Nicole's quite determined and she ensures she gets everything that she aims for. Which is why it doesn't surprise us to see her flaunt designs from designer labels across the world. From Alex Perry to Rami Kadi, Nicole's personal wardrobe is often flooded with some of their best collections and she rarely goes wrong with her choices. For someone whose style file is often the talk of the town, Scherzinger is focussed when it comes to her choices. She knows what she wants and she gets it no matter what. Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: A Fashion Czarina Whose Humble Wardrobe is Every Girl's Fantasy (View Pics).

As the Baby Love singer gears up to celebrate her birthday, we raise a toast to some of her brilliant fashion outings from the recent past.

In Alex Perry

Nicole Scherzinger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ashi Studio

Nicole Scherzinger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ermano Scervino

Nicole Scherzinger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Pamella Roland

Nicole Scherzinger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ram Kadi

Nicole Scherzinger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Nicole Scherzinger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vivienne Westwood

Nicole Scherzinger (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nicole's love for fashion is parallel to her obsession with singing. She's brilliant in both and we simply can't pick any one between them. We hope she continues wooing our hearts with her stellar style statements and her music singles continue finding a place in our playlists.

Happy Birthday, Nicole!

